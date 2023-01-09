Ergo Trading Up 10% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for about $1.32 or 0.00007683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $85.28 million and $176,446.74 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17,222.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $81.58 or 0.00473673 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020162 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.51 or 0.00927146 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00117170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.38 or 0.00618311 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00257215 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 59,756,145 coins and its circulating supply is 64,517,451 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ergo is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute.EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch.EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.