Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) PT Raised to $18.00 at Morgan Stanley

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 45.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Shares of NYSE:ET traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.35. 234,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,805,817. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08. Energy Transfer has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.95.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $22.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $924,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 580,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,699,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 740,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,082,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,975,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $927,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,059,360 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Energy Transfer by 53.8% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 35,742,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,752,000 after buying an additional 12,504,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,593,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $295,346,000 after buying an additional 464,817 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.1% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 26,135,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $288,278,000 after purchasing an additional 777,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 8.3% in the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 25,529,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $281,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,059 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

