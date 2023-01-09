Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 156 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amgen Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amgen from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Shares of AMGN traded down $2.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $272.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,328,075. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $276.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

