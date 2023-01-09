Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 0.8% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 9,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 25,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.93. The stock had a trading volume of 94,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,150. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average is $88.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.66 and a 1-year high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.