Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 366.2% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 2,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. 72.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.57.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.78 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 31.17%.
Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
