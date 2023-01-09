Electroneum Price Tops $0.0020 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Electroneum has a total market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $35,809.92 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005796 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001084 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00012310 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,936,863,023 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum is a mobile-phone-based crypto platform that offers an instant payment system. The project was formed in July 2017 and launched in September 2017 as the first U.K.-based cryptocurrency after completing a $40 million ICO.The focus of the Electroneum project is to provide the quickest and safest crypto transaction with minimal fees for the world’s unbanked population, which accounts for a billion of the world’s population.Continuing its focus on giving individuals with only access to smartphones a cheap and easy way to spend money all over the world, Electroneum launched its wallet manager in December 2017.In March 2018, Electroneum launched the first Android mobile “mining” application where people could take advantage of the processors of their device to mine ETN coins. In April of the same year, it secured a patent for instant crypto transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

