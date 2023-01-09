Elastos (ELA) Hits Market Capitalization of $16.98 Million

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $16.98 million and $343,859.42 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Elastos has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for about $0.83 or 0.00004843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,940,212 coins and its circulating supply is 20,346,868 coins. The official website for Elastos is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees.Elastos aims to create a new kind of Internet, powered by blockchain technology. On this new Internet, people will be able to own digital assets and generate wealth from them. Elastos wants to make digital assets scarce, identifiable and tradable. Property rights pave the way for wealth creation, and Elastos intends to build a new World Wide Web that respects those rights.”

