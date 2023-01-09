EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Initiates Coverage on Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Apexigen (NASDAQ:APGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Apexigen in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on Apexigen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Apexigen Trading Up 10.6 %

NASDAQ APGN opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.52. Apexigen has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $31.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Apexigen ( NASDAQ:APGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.69). On average, analysts predict that Apexigen will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Apexigen during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apexigen in the third quarter worth about $141,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Apexigen during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $577,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apexigen

Apexigen Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology. It develops a pipeline of product candidates, including APX005M, a humanized agonist antibody that is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of solid tumors, such as melanoma, esophageal and gastroesophageal junction, sarcoma, and rectal and ovarian cancers in combination with immunotherapy, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, and cancer vaccines; and APX601, a humanized antagonist antibody that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of multiple tumor indications, as well as APX801, an NK cell engager to activate natural killer cells to killing of tumor cells.

