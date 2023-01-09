EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rain Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

Rain Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAIN stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.28. Rain Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.22. The firm has a market cap of $262.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts predict that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger acquired 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 928,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $351,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 928,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,240,014.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 1,710,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,971,387.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,870,985 shares in the company, valued at $16,737,842.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,727,570 shares of company stock valued at $15,990,383. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 224,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 17,992 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rain Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Rain Therapeutics by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rain Therapeutics

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

