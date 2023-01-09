Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.68.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $77.01 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $67.13 and a 52 week high of $131.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total transaction of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.80, for a total value of $299,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,542.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,075 shares of company stock valued at $6,533,623. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EW. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.