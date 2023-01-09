Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Receives $46.65 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.21.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DT shares. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd.

NYSE:DT opened at $36.25 on Monday. Dynatrace has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The stock has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 362.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.92 million. Equities analysts predict that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $1,272,043.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in Dynatrace by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

