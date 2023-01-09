Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Shares of DLNG opened at $3.00 on Friday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.49. The stock has a market cap of $110.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 4.99 and a quick ratio of 4.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 61,633 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 17,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 29, 2022, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters.

