Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on BROS. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.90.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Dutch Bros Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BROS opened at $29.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.85 and a beta of 2.54. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $66.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $198.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.27 million. Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.74%. On average, equities analysts expect that Dutch Bros will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO John Patrick Graham sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $250,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 163,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,924.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 49.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Dutch Bros by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,973,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter valued at $156,000.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.