Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Downgraded by Needham & Company LLC to “Hold”

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DCT. Raymond James cut their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $6.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.02. The stock had a trading volume of 541,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,399. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12-month low of $10.04 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -173.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $80.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 16,741,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,610,000 after buying an additional 3,252,753 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 40.5% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,426,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142,215 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,066.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,847,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,055 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,252,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after purchasing an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

