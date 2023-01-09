Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $25.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $28.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $22.17 on Thursday. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $25.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.18.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $221,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,274,522.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 15,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $322,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,539,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,117,290.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 410,798 shares of company stock valued at $9,184,101. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DBX. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Dropbox by 6,231.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter worth $62,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

