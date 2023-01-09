DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $130.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by UBS Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DKS. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.45.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

DKS stock opened at $128.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $63.45 and a 12 month high of $129.67.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 52.43%. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $120,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,671.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,283 shares of company stock worth $4,475,632. 32.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,088,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter worth about $370,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,421 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6,908.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,244,493 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $130,224,000 after buying an additional 1,226,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Stories

