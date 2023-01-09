DeXe 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.77 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (DEXE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, DeXe has traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DeXe has a market cap of $88.73 million and $2.77 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe token can currently be purchased for $2.43 or 0.00014131 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003756 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 154.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.29 or 0.00442563 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.48 or 0.01441428 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,388.59 or 0.31259118 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,466,824 tokens. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @dexenetwork. The official message board for DeXe is dexenetwork.medium.com. DeXe’s official website is dexe.network.

Buying and Selling DeXe

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe (DEXE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. DeXe has a current supply of 96,504,599.33609451 with 36,472,596.70465014 in circulation. The last known price of DeXe is 2.460567 USD and is up 2.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $2,494,553.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dexe.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeXe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

