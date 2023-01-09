Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Target Price to $24.00

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RF. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Regions Financial to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Regions Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.94.

Regions Financial Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Regions Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Regions Financial had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 991.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

