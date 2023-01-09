Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Price Target to GBX 6,100

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 5,700 ($68.67) to GBX 6,100 ($73.49) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on NXGPF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NEXT from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Panmure Gordon raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NEXT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($72.29) to GBX 5,600 ($67.47) in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6,505.43.

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF opened at $67.83 on Friday. NEXT has a twelve month low of $54.00 and a twelve month high of $68.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.63.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

