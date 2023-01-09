Dero Hits Market Cap of $51.34 Million (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.89 or 0.00022705 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dero has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. Dero has a market capitalization of $51.34 million and approximately $71,617.88 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17,148.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $78.58 or 0.00458252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.47 or 0.00906615 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00118131 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.42 or 0.00608923 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00253984 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,184,692 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

