Dentacoin (DCN) Market Cap Hits $1.29 Million

Dentacoin (DCN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 8th. One Dentacoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dentacoin has a market cap of $1.29 million and $706.53 worth of Dentacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dentacoin has traded up 2.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dentacoin Profile

Dentacoin was first traded on July 1st, 2017. Dentacoin’s total supply is 7,283,485,741,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 588,105,296,887 tokens. The Reddit community for Dentacoin is https://reddit.com/r/dentacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dentacoin’s official Twitter account is @dentacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dentacoin is www.dentacoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dentacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Dentacoin ( DCN ) is a blockchain solution for the global dental industry. It is developing a new dental ecosystem with the following goals: – Make preventive dental care affordable to people with lower costs and/or no private insurances – through Dentacoin Assurance; – Help people improve their oral hygiene habits through a dedicated app – Dentacare; – Provide market data about patients’ opinions/needs through DentaVox surveys; – Deliver the infrastructure for trusted and detailed patient feedback for dentists to improve upon – Dentacoin Trusted Reviews; – Secure and ease all payments while reducing transaction costs through an industry-specific cryptocurrency (Dentacoin) and the Dentacoin Wallet dApp.”

