DEI (DEI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5,249.93

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. One DEI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DEI has traded down 13.9% against the US dollar. DEI has a total market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $5,249.93 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.80 or 0.00475943 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00020148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000867 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00018852 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000072 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2021. The official website for DEI is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.