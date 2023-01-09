DeepOnion Market Capitalization Achieves $979,500.48 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. DeepOnion has a market capitalization of $979,500.48 and approximately $681.19 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0428 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,886,244 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

