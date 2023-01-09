Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Increased to $470.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $470.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DECK. StockNews.com began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $421.08.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $397.57 on Thursday. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $212.93 and a 12 month high of $404.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.31 and a 200-day moving average of $336.16.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 18.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.62, for a total transaction of $164,082.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,029,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 94,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,644,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,875 shares of company stock worth $4,110,149 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 98.3% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $314,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at about $2,900,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

