Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.55.

Several brokerages recently commented on DAR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Darling Ingredients Stock Up 5.1 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $63.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.25. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $55.71 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average of $69.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 591.5% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 24,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,038 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 229.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 106,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 106.5% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

