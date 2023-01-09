CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Given New $18.50 Price Target at Piper Sandler

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $18.50 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.53% from the stock’s current price.

CVRx Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CVRX traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 16,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,501. CVRx has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $19.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $323.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 0.70.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.08. CVRx had a negative net margin of 218.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 million. Research analysts expect that CVRx will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CVRx news, insider Paul Verrastro sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.94, for a total value of $54,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $52,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVRX. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in CVRx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Atom Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of CVRx by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 70,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVRx by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 307,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 15,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

