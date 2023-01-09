Critical Survey: Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT) & Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) and Greenkraft (OTCMKTS:GKIT – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Rivian Automotive and Greenkraft, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 2 6 14 0 2.55 Greenkraft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of 44.43, indicating a potential upside of 163.98%. Given Rivian Automotive’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Greenkraft.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

68.0% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Greenkraft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -714.01% -32.42% -27.41% Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenkraft has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Greenkraft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $55.00 million 281.81 -$4.69 billion -10.37 -1.62 Greenkraft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenkraft has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Greenkraft on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in San Jose, California.

About Greenkraft

(Get Rating)

Greenkraft, Inc. manufactures and distributes automotive products for fleet operators, cities, and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial forward cabin trucks that run on alternative fuels, such as compressed natural gas or liquefied propane gas. It also manufactures and sells alternative fuel systems; and converts petroleum-based fuel vehicles to run on alternative fuels, such as CNG or LPG. The company has strategic partnership with CEE, LLC and G&K Automotive Conversion Inc. for research and development activities, as well as to test its engines prior to applying for the CARB and EPA certifications. Greenkraft, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

