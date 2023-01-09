Critical Comparison: Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) vs. Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) and Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cue Health and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health $618.11 million 0.47 $86.42 million ($0.88) -2.20 Olink Holding AB (publ) $94.97 million 24.70 -$38.34 million ($0.22) -89.55

Cue Health has higher revenue and earnings than Olink Holding AB (publ). Olink Holding AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cue Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health -24.25% -12.29% -8.93% Olink Holding AB (publ) -20.89% -6.11% -5.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Cue Health and Olink Holding AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cue Health and Olink Holding AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 1 3 0 2.75 Olink Holding AB (publ) 0 2 4 0 2.67

Cue Health presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 260.82%. Olink Holding AB (publ) has a consensus target price of $25.71, suggesting a potential upside of 30.53%. Given Cue Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Cue Health is more favorable than Olink Holding AB (publ).

Volatility & Risk

Cue Health has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Olink Holding AB (publ) has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.6% of Cue Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 29.4% of Cue Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Olink Holding AB (publ) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Cue Health beats Olink Holding AB (publ) on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc., a healthcare technology company, designs and develops diagnostic platform for diagnostic tests for individuals, enterprises, healthcare providers and payors, and public health agencies. The company offers Cue Integrated Care platform comprising hardware and software components, such as Cue Health Monitoring System consisting of Cue Reader, a portable and reusable reader, Cue Cartridge, a single-use test cartridge, and Cue Wand, a sample collection wand; Cue Data and Innovation Layer, a solution with cloud-based data and analytics capability; Cue Virtual Care Delivery Apps, which include Cue Health App and Cue Enterprise Dashboard; and Cue Ecosystem Integrations and Apps, a solution that allows integrations with third-party applications and sensors. It also provides COVID-19 testing kits for the Cue Health Monitoring System The company was formerly known as Cue Inc and changed its name to Cue Health Inc. in December 2017. Cue Health Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Olink Holding AB (publ)

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. Its products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on. The company's products also comprise Olink Signature Q100, a qPCR readout platform; Olink Analysis services comprising study design and consultation, sample preparation and assay execution, and data processing and QC; and bioinformatics services. In addition, it provides Olink normalized protein expression (NPX) Manager, a purpose-built software that enable users to import data, validate data quality, and normalize for subsequent statistical analysis; and Olink Insight, a cloud platform for data visualization and statistical analysis of NPX data. Olink Holding AB (publ) sells its products and services through its own direct sales force in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Knilo HoldCo AB and changed its name to Olink Holding AB (publ) in January 2021. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Uppsala, Sweden. Olink Holding AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Summa Equity Holding AB.

