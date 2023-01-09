CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $88.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $99.88.

Shares of CRSP opened at $47.21 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $38.94 and a 12-month high of $86.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.77.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.30) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.79% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,683,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,744,250 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,384 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 261.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,410,000 after acquiring an additional 880,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 830.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 837,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,791,000 after acquiring an additional 747,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.51% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

