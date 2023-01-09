Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Shares Gap Up to $12.95

Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.95, but opened at $13.59. Couchbase shares last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 858 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on BASE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.78.

Couchbase Trading Up 6.5 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.62.

Institutional Trading of Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.92% and a negative return on equity of 38.11%. The business had revenue of $38.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

