Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises 1.7% of Brightworth’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Brightworth’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $15,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,033 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 3,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,921 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on COST shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $520.00 target price (down previously from $550.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Insider Activity

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock worth $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $481.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.65. The company has a market cap of $213.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

