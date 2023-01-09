Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,336 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 24,472 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,011,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 804,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $385,414,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,496,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.8% during the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 759 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of COST stock traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,725. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $215.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

