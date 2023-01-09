CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 5,439 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 76,150 shares.The stock last traded at $145.02 and had previously closed at $144.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CorVel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

CorVel Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CorVel ( NASDAQ:CRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The business had revenue of $177.43 million for the quarter.

In other news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 443,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,060,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,034 in the last quarter. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in CorVel by 9.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 26,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in CorVel by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in CorVel by 0.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 874,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,760,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in CorVel by 12.6% during the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies to assist them in managing the medical costs and monitoring the quality of care associated with healthcare claims. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs.

Featured Stories

