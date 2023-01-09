Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS) Receives C$9.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.31.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CTS shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. TD Securities upgraded Converge Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

TSE CTS opened at C$4.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.63. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12 month low of C$3.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.59. The company has a market cap of C$954.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.41, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$603.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

