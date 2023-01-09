ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) Price Up 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 9th. One ConstitutionDAO token can now be bought for $0.0228 or 0.00000132 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ConstitutionDAO has traded 10.3% higher against the US dollar. ConstitutionDAO has a market cap of $115.28 million and $28.61 million worth of ConstitutionDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003608 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000290 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.72 or 0.00442347 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000191 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $248.84 or 0.01434703 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,418.27 or 0.31239387 BTC.
ConstitutionDAO Token Profile
ConstitutionDAO’s genesis date was November 15th, 2021. ConstitutionDAO’s total supply is 5,060,137,335 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,053,572,056 tokens. ConstitutionDAO’s official Twitter account is @constitutiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. ConstitutionDAO’s official website is www.constitutiondao.com.
