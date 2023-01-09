Conflux Price Up 8.9% Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 8th. In the last week, Conflux has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $50.28 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0241 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,210.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.12 or 0.00477169 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00123846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.14 or 0.00930508 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $105.77 or 0.00614568 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.51 or 0.00258593 BTC.

About Conflux

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02270669 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $1,132,813.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

