Conflux Price Up 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Conflux has a total market cap of $49.73 million and approximately $3.08 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000138 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,281.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.56 or 0.00471924 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00020151 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $158.13 or 0.00915013 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00117375 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.21 or 0.00614585 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.29 or 0.00256306 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02359091 USD and is up 4.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $2,471,817.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.