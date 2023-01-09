Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $5.25 Million

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. Compound USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $918.59 million and $5.25 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0222 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Compound USD Coin has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Compound USD Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 153.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $76.26 or 0.00442850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.02 or 0.01440326 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,386.22 or 0.31279393 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. Compound USD Coin’s official website is compound.finance. The official message board for Compound USD Coin is medium.com/compound-finance. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Compound USD Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound USD Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound USD Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.