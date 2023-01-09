Compound Trading Up 13.4% Over Last Week (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $36.44 or 0.00210292 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $264.84 million and approximately $25.95 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Compound has traded up 13.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound Token Profile

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.79149893 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $19,947,762.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

