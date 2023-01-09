Compound (COMP) Trading Up 10.8% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Compound has a total market capitalization of $257.81 million and $26.47 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can now be purchased for $35.48 or 0.00205987 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Compound has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Compound

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 35.79149893 USD and is up 5.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 319 active market(s) with $19,947,762.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

