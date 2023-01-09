Comparing Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) & NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN)

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) and NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucid Group and NWTN’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucid Group $27.11 million 394.23 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -4.48 NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A

NWTN has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lucid Group.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NWTN has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucid Group and NWTN, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucid Group 2 2 6 0 2.40 NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lucid Group presently has a consensus price target of 22.29, indicating a potential upside of 250.40%. Given Lucid Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than NWTN.

Profitability

This table compares Lucid Group and NWTN’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61% NWTN N/A N/A -8.54%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About NWTN

(Get Rating)

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.