Coin98 (C98) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $17.60 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 9th. Over the last week, Coin98 has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $39.37 million and approximately $17.60 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.64 or 0.01615618 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008611 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 30.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018524 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00033563 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000488 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.01831899 BTC.

About Coin98

Coin98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.