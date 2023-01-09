Coin98 (C98) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $16.59 Million

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00001051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $39.22 million and approximately $16.59 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $275.49 or 0.01603122 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00008662 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00018728 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00034275 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000485 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.15 or 0.01833917 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

