Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at SVB Leerink

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) had its price target raised by SVB Leerink from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also commented on COGT. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $12.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $572.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.81. Cogent Biosciences has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $18.07.
Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
