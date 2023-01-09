Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Codexis from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis Trading Up 4.5 %

Codexis stock opened at $5.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.21 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.89. Codexis has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

Insider Activity at Codexis

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.41 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 19.59% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Codexis will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John J. Nicols sold 35,714 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.68, for a total transaction of $202,855.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,904,878.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,785 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total value of $225,183.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 863,535 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 111,215 shares of company stock worth $625,548. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Codexis

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 20.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 517.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 7,023 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 55.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Codexis by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,183,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,885,000 after acquiring an additional 38,494 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Codexis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.