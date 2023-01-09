Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRUS. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.22.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRUS opened at $78.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average of $75.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic has a 52-week low of $61.94 and a 52-week high of $95.84.

Institutional Trading of Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $540.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.66 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.97%. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,728,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 549,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 446,800 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,645,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,563,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $217,366,000 after buying an additional 223,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

