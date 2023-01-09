China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CGMBFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:CGMBF opened at $0.35 on Thursday. China Minsheng Banking has a fifty-two week low of $0.29 and a fifty-two week high of $0.35.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, and Others segments.

