Chesapeake Wealth Management Purchases 3,394 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,264 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.2% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 225 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $274.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.00.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $268.54. 24,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,672. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.34. The firm has a market cap of $196.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.57%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

