Chesapeake Wealth Management Buys 257 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 25,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Bell Rock Capital LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% during the third quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 42.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.24. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $74.66 and a 52 week high of $113.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

