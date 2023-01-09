Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Piper Sandler

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

CHKP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a neutral rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.30.

Shares of CHKP opened at $128.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.03. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68.

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.06. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $577.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

